Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company. It provides range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services. Finward Bancorp, formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, is based in MUNSTER, Ind. “

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Finward Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

FNWD opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. Finward Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $168.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 18.42%. Research analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $5,399,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its stake in Finward Bancorp by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Finward Bancorp by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finward Bancorp (FNWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.