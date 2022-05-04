FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Update

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 66,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FinWise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:FINW opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77. FinWise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. On average, research analysts forecast that FinWise Bancorp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

