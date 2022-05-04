First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. Buys 1,000 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.65 per share, for a total transaction of $22,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $657.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $684.66. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $610.67 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 66.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCNCA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $964.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $42,553,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.