First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Short Interest Update

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,750,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 16,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -519.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -149.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AG. TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.