First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.
RNDV traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $29.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $38.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
