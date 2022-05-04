First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

RNDV traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $29.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $38.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDV. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

