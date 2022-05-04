Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

FSBC stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $440.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.77. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $33.98.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 45.14%. The business had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 262,518 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 372,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 58,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 62,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.