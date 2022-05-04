Fiverr International (FVRR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Fiverr International has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FVRR opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $262.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 846.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

