Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

FLS stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Flowserve by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Flowserve by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after acquiring an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Flowserve by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

