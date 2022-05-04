Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £149 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given a £149 ($186.13) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £156.74 ($195.80) to £134.50 ($168.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($193.63) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($193.63) to £138 ($172.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($197.38) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £147.53 ($184.30).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at GBX 8,934 ($111.61) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,776.33 and its 200 day moving average is £106.28. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 7,600 ($94.94) and a 1-year high of £162.75 ($203.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £15.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.65.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

