Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($193.63) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($186.13) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a £159.90 ($199.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a £150 ($187.38) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($197.38) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £147.53 ($184.30).

LON:FLTR opened at GBX 8,827 ($110.27) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,776.33 and a 200-day moving average price of £106.28. The stock has a market cap of £15.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,600 ($94.94) and a 12 month high of £162.75 ($203.31).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

