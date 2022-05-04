Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ford Motor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will earn $2.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 860,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 231,666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

