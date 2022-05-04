ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ForgeRock Inc. provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FORG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE:FORG opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

