Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.55.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $855,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 165,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,148,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

