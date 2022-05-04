Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

FTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.75.

FTS stock opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Fortis by 20.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,622,000 after buying an additional 3,170,125 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Fortis by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,041,000 after buying an additional 622,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Fortis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,184,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,101,000 after purchasing an additional 155,802 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,094,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fortis by 12.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 571,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

