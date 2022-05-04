Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $7.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

