Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$249.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.17 million.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FVI opened at C$4.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.63. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$3.77 and a 1-year high of C$8.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FVI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.50.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.