Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$249.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.17 million.
FVI opened at C$4.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.63. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$3.77 and a 1-year high of C$8.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
About Fortuna Silver Mines (Get Rating)
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
