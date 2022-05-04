Fossil Group (FOSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $534.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.74. Fossil Group has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fossil Group by 411.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fossil Group by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the third quarter worth $261,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fossil Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.