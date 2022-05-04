Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE FCPT opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 54,809 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

