Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.98. FOX reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in FOX by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 243.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. FOX has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.