Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Fox Factory reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXF. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,416,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 2.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,881,000 after buying an additional 33,907 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,527,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,756,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,109,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

