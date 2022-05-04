Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Freshworks updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.08)-($0.06) EPS and its FY22 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.16) EPS.

FRSH stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44.

Get Freshworks alerts:

In related news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 1,265,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,745,779.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,994 shares of company stock worth $3,031,422.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 23,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.