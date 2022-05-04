Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

FRSH opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $81,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,108.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,422.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

