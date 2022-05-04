Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRSH. StockNews.com raised Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Get Freshworks alerts:

FRSH stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.44.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,422.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $283,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 57.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Freshworks by 121.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 66,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 36,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its stake in Freshworks by 119.5% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.