Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at JMP Securities

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JMP Securities from $41.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 93.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRSH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,292. Freshworks has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $53.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.44.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $81,706.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,108.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,422 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in Freshworks by 119.5% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Freshworks by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Freshworks by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,324,000 after acquiring an additional 887,912 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,982,000 after acquiring an additional 251,037 shares during the period. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

