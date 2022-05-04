FREYR Battery (FREY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FREYR Battery to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Shares of FREY stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37.

FREY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth about $880,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 5,697.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 75,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.