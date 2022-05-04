Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,926 ($36.55).

FDEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,635 ($32.92) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,310 ($16.36) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. Frontier Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,080 ($13.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,170 ($39.60). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,263.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,622.83. The company has a market cap of £516.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90.

In related news, insider David John Walsh sold 16,453 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £207,965.92 ($259,795.03).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

