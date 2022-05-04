FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSBW shares. StockNews.com cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $807,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 217,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 90,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,212 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSBW stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $236.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.12.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%. On average, research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

