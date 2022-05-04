FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 140.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

