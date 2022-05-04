Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FPE. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($42.63) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €24.80 ($26.11) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.19. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($39.37) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($47.16).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.