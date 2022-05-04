Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FULC. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.52. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $33.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $828,169.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $173,784.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,169,252.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,211 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,758,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,024,000 after purchasing an additional 433,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 177,205 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,560,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 240,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

