Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.22 EPS

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fulgent Genetics updated its FY22 guidance to $6.00 EPS.
Shares of FLGT opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $112.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.55.
In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.