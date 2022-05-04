Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.22 EPS

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fulgent Genetics updated its FY22 guidance to $6.00 EPS.

Shares of FLGT opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $112.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 384.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

