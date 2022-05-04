Full House Resorts (FLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Full House Resorts to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Full House Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. 353,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,981. The company has a market cap of $291.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.93. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

FLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 26,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after buying an additional 375,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Full House Resorts by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

