Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter Sells 3,978 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $64,602.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,926.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Andrew Mark Perlmutter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 22nd, Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 2,466 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $42,094.62.
- On Tuesday, March 8th, Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 1,170 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $20,790.90.
Shares of FNKO opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $863.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Funko by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 363,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 75,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Funko by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.99.
About Funko (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
