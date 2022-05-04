Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter Sells 3,978 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $64,602.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,926.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Mark Perlmutter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 2,466 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $42,094.62.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 1,170 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $20,790.90.

Shares of FNKO opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $863.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Funko by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 363,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 75,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Funko by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.99.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

