Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CFO Jung Jennifer Fall Sells 2,779 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 2,779 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $45,075.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at $274,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jung Jennifer Fall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,850 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $31,524.00.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $863.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Funko by 262.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Funko by 160.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 176,358 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 42.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

