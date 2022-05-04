Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.99.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Funko alerts:

FNKO opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $863.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. Funko has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Funko will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $2,479,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $14,356,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,431,575 shares of company stock worth $27,644,790 over the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Funko (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.