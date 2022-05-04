Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.99.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
FNKO opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $863.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. Funko has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.20.
In other Funko news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $2,479,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $14,356,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,431,575 shares of company stock worth $27,644,790 over the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Funko (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
