FY2022 Earnings Estimate for AutoZone, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $111.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $112.17. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2023 earnings at $122.22 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,073.00.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,976.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,017.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,961.15. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,367.96 and a one year high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,100,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 150,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $161,309,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AutoZone by 1,730.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,533,000 after acquiring an additional 71,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

