FY2022 Earnings Estimate for BARK, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BARK)

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for BARK in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BARK’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $140.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BARK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BARK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

NYSE:BARK opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. BARK has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in BARK in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in BARK in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BARK by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 271,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BARK by 4,181.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 175,007 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

