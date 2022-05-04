FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Eastman Chemical Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $9.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

EMN opened at $104.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average of $113.93. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 256,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 14.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

