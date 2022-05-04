FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NFBK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $633.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 328.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 41,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.