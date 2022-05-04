FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The Clorox Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Clorox in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $4.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clorox’s FY2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

CLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $147.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.74 and its 200-day moving average is $157.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. Clorox has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.75%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

