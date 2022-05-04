FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Issued By DA Davidson

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Bank in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will earn $2.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.98. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

NYSE CADE opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bank by 50.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 284,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 95,715 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

