FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emergent BioSolutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EBS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.98. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $2,407,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

