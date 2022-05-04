FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bread Financial in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.70. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of BFH opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $128.16.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.01). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

