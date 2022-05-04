FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.96.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 15.41%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Allan G. Bense bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,926,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,661,000 after acquiring an additional 139,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 119,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

