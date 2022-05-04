FY2022 EPS Estimates for Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Cut by Analyst

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.98.
Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$328.05 million during the quarter.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
Choice Properties REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
Further Reading
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.