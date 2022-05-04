FY2022 EPS Estimates for Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Cut by Analyst

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.98.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$328.05 million during the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT has a one year low of C$11.59 and a one year high of C$14.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

