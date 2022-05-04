FY2022 EPS Estimates for General Motors Raised by Analyst (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for General Motors in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $6.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GM. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

GM stock opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

