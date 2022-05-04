FY2022 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Woodward in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Woodward’s FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.99 and its 200 day moving average is $115.17. Woodward has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,977,000 after purchasing an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,725,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,212,000 after purchasing an additional 85,343 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

