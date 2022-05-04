FY2023 Earnings Estimate for FS Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.82.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

FSBW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

FSBW opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $807,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 98.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 217,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 213,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

