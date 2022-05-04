FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Issued By DA Davidson

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $13.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.76.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $201.63 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

