FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Syneos Health, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $5.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.26.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYNH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

